Eric Andrew Engel, 56, of Newington, was called to rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Eric was born on April 17, 1964 in New Britain, to the late Rodney G. and Suzanne (Ahronian) Engel Newton. He was employed in the Maintenance Department at UCONN Medical Center. Relaxing pastimes included taking long walks in the woods, listening to music and peaceful drives in his car. He is survived by his brother Scott Engel of East Hampton, former sister-in-law, Joann (Pacyna) Engel from Harwinton, and step father David Newton of Ft. Myers, FL. All services for Eric will be held privately. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting his family. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you plant a tree in his memory. To share a memory, condolence or to select a memorial tree, please visit us at www.duksa.net
