Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
170 Main St.
Terryville, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
170 Main St.
Terryville, CT
Eric E. Jones


1985 - 2020
Eric E. Jones Obituary
Erin E. Jones, 34, of Springfield, MA, former Terryville resident, passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield. Erin was born on March 9, 1985 in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Michael G and Patricia (Danila) Jones. Erin attended school in Terryville and was an avid soccer player. She graduated Terryville High School and continued her education at the University of St. Joseph receiving her Masters and became a dedicated service coordinator for the State of Mass. Erin had a love of life for family and friends. She competed in The Highland Games throughout the northeast. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and her catholic upbringing at the Immaculate Conception Church in Terryville. In addition to her parents Erin is survived by her sisters, Melissa Danila Garcia and Colleen P. Jones; she adored her nieces Nannette Garcia, Kadence Dzielatka and Adriana Nadeau. She is also survived by her uncle Edward Danila and Erin's godmother Deborah Theus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11AM on Saturday January 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 170 Main St. Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the church prior to the mass from 10 – 11AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
