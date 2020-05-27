Eric G. Greiner
1955 - 2020
Eric G. Greiner, 64, of Killingworth, died unexpectedly Friday May 22, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in Maryland, the son of Hope (Abernathy) Greiner and the late John B. Greiner, Jr. Eric most recently was an industrial sales representative retiring in 2007. He loved to hike Acadia National Park, and loved to watch NASCAR, football, and drag racing especially the Summer Nationals. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime companion, Kathy Upson of Killingworth. He was predeceased by his brother, John B. Greiner, III and beloved feline, Max. Eric's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and aides at Smilow Hospital for the wonderful care that he received. You are truly angels. Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Food Bank or CT Humane Society. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.
