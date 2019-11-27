Home

Glastonbury Funeral Home
450 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-3539
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eric H. Bailey, 80, husband to Carol (Little) Bailey, of Glastonbury, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019. He was born in Hartford and was son to the late Eric E. and Marjorie (Barrett) Bailey. Eric retired from Southern New England Telephone Co. after 31 years of service. He served his Country in the U.S. Navy. Eric enjoyed camping, NASCAR and boating. He is also survived by his children, Eric H. Bailey and his wife Jody and David R. Bailey, all of Mansfield, his grandchildren, John, Paige and Jessica Bailey, his siblings, William and his wife Betty, Susan and Marcia Bailey and his two dogs, Winnie the Pooch, and Xuemei Lee. A time of visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5-7pm at Glastonbury Funeral Home, 450 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers., donations may be made to: CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111. Burial services will be private and at a later date. For directions or online messages, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
