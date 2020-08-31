Eric James Burgess of Coral Springs, Florida passed away on August 12, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Brain Cancer. Born in Hartford, CT on July 15, 1980 Eric was the son of Diane and James Burgess of West Hartford, CT. Eric grew up in West Hartford where he attended schools and played hockey, soccer and lacrosse. He also enjoyed skiing. After graduating from Conard High School, he attended College, enrolled in the US ARMY to serve his country and was deployed to Afghanistan. Following the service, he used his entrepreneurial skills and self-taught carpentry expertise to renovate properties in CT, MA and later in Florida, where he made his home. Eric was fearless and courageous as he learned about his diagnosis. He worked tirelessly to research alternative medicine and proper nutrition to help maintain a good quality of life. He leaves his mother and father, Diane and James Burgess of West Hartford, a brother Bret Regan, his wife Nicole and two nieces, Avery and Emily of Cohasset, MA Eric also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service and burial was held in Florida. A celebration of Eric's life will be held in CT in the near future. The family would like to thank the Health Care and Hospice teams at Vitas for their compassionate care. Donations may be made in Eric's memory to: The Fisher Foundation: Miami VA Health Care System Att. Fisher House 1201 NW 16th Street Miami, FL 33125 MEMO GPF 8033



