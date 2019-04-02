The moment that you left me my heart split in two, one side filled with memories the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day, but missing you is a heart ache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain, you see life has gone on without you but will never be the same.Love Mom and Dad Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary