Erik Christopher Brown, 48 of Danielson, formerly of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Backus Hospital. He was born in Hartford on April 16, 1970 and raised in Windsor. He graduated from Windsor High School, and was employed at General Digital as a shipping manager. Erik loved watching sports especially the Denver Broncos, Boston Red Sox and UCONN basketball. He also loved animals and watching Marvel Movies. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family. A loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend, he will be dearly missed. He was predeceased by his father, Edwin Brown Sr. Now left to cherish his memories are his son, Angel L. Brown , mother; Eula Brown, brother; Edwin Brown Jr., sister;Jacqueline Brown; two nephews; Thomas and Michael Brown and his fiancee', Brenda Benson. The family would like extend a special thanks to his fellow employees at General Digital. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9:30 am – 10:30 am at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am at St. Gertrude's Church, 550 Matianuck Ave.,Windsor, CT followed by burial at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Donations in Erik's memory may be made to The . For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com