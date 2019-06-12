Beloved son, brother, father and grandfather Erik James Connors (A.K.A Dad, daddy, bro, bud, buddy, boingington, Batman, the problem solver, Captain America and Needle Pants), 47 years old of Middletown, CT passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT.He was survived by his parents James F. Connors and Margaretha K. Connors, sister Christina M. Connors, daughters Allyson C. Connors and Tiffany L. Caruso, sons Nicholas A. Connors and Christopher J. Caruso, granddaughters Sophia L. Caldwell and Isabella M. Caruso and his best friend Murdock (his Miniature Pincher).Erik was born on July 29, 1971 at 11:10am at Hartford Hospital, with blonde sideburns and big blue eyes. He grew up in West Hartford, CT, graduated from Conard High School where he played tennis and football. He later studied Mechanical Engineering at University of Hartford for his Bachelor of Science and Mechanical Engineering degree and received two Master's degrees at the Albertus Magnus College, Master of Science Management with honors and Master of Business Administration with honors. Erik has been recognized for his excellence with several awards and accolades from both school and work. He had an outgoing personality and loved to care and nurture others. He enjoyed family gatherings and grilling on his deck, cooking crepes and chicken wings and Swedish Meatballs (Kott Bullar). He found peace and solace working in the yard gardening flowers and vegetables (known for his Pepper Cowboy relish), playing golf, hiking with his dog Murdock, kayaking and anything outdoors. He was a world traveler for both work and leisure going to China, Germany, Sweden, Caribbean and all over the United States. Erik was a brother of the St John's Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity. Erik's tenure at UTC's Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney spanned over a 25 year period. As a Mechanical Engineer, Erik loved the challenges associated with Aerospace systems component design. Later in his career, Erik accepted Leadership / Project Management roles where his focus was on business results. Erik had an uncanny ability to bring out best in everyone on his team and always had a willingness to help the team achieve business objectives. Erik at work, as in life, built true bonds of trust with sincerity, understanding, and the utmost ethical behavior. Erik was truly a man of his word.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 2:00 to 3:00pm with a Memorial Service directly after from 3:00 – 4:00pm at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110.In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Donate Life, New England Donor Services 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.https://neds.org/organ-donation/ Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary