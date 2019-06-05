Erik Marshall Ryerson, 44 of Manchester, CT, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Erik is survived by his parents Lynn Mamet Ryerson of Manchester and Wayne Ryerson of Vero Beach, Florida, his sister Kristina Ryerson Libby, girlfriend and best friend Patricia May Alfano, aunt Suzanne Mamet, aunt and uncle Diane and Gerry Ryerson of North Carolina, nephews Shane and Max, niece Isla and cousins Jillian, Amanda and Whitney. With great sadness and love he leaves his three children Ella, Macy and Brock.Erik was a lifelong Manchester resident, attending Assumption School and Manchester High School. He was the owner of a successful logistics business. Erik loved his children fiercely, and family was his ultimate reason for being.Whether you knew Erik for 20 minutes or 20 years you were a friend and he would do anything for you. Erik was always willing to lend a helping hand without hesitation. He was full of excitement for anything that interested him and seemed to know a little of everything, loving to discuss anything and everything as long as you were willing to listen. If you wanted to find him it would be around something with a motor. He loved boats, motorcycles, cars and jet skis to name a few.Devastation and loss took Erik from us far too soon. We all know now that it's possible to die of a broken heart. Calling hours will be on Friday June 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT. Services and Burial will be private.A special thank you to Touchpoints at Manchester and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion.For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary