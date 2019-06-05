Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Ryerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik Marshall Ryerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erik Marshall Ryerson Obituary
Erik Marshall Ryerson, 44 of Manchester, CT, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Erik is survived by his parents Lynn Mamet Ryerson of Manchester and Wayne Ryerson of Vero Beach, Florida, his sister Kristina Ryerson Libby, girlfriend and best friend Patricia May Alfano, aunt Suzanne Mamet, aunt and uncle Diane and Gerry Ryerson of North Carolina, nephews Shane and Max, niece Isla and cousins Jillian, Amanda and Whitney. With great sadness and love he leaves his three children Ella, Macy and Brock.Erik was a lifelong Manchester resident, attending Assumption School and Manchester High School. He was the owner of a successful logistics business. Erik loved his children fiercely, and family was his ultimate reason for being.Whether you knew Erik for 20 minutes or 20 years you were a friend and he would do anything for you. Erik was always willing to lend a helping hand without hesitation. He was full of excitement for anything that interested him and seemed to know a little of everything, loving to discuss anything and everything as long as you were willing to listen. If you wanted to find him it would be around something with a motor. He loved boats, motorcycles, cars and jet skis to name a few.Devastation and loss took Erik from us far too soon. We all know now that it's possible to die of a broken heart. Calling hours will be on Friday June 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT. Services and Burial will be private.A special thank you to Touchpoints at Manchester and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion.For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now