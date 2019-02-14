Home

Erik W. Ertelt

Erik W. Ertelt Obituary
Erik W. Ertelt, 49, of Farmington, NH passed away on Sunday, February 3rd at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA. He grew up in West Hartford, CT, graduated from Conard High School, earned his BS at Gustavus Adolphus College and his MA at Iona College. A brilliant man, Erik had a successful career as a software engineer. Erik had a great love for animals and the outdoors. He spent his free time reading, woodworking, swimming, surfing, hiking, and skiing. He loved his annual backcountry ski trip to Tuckerman's Ravine. Erik was a true gentleman who always found time to be a loving and attentive father and husband.He is survived by his wife, Julia, his two children Leif (8) and Astrid (5), his parents, Wesley and Elinor, a sister, Kirsten Morris and her family. His remarkable friends will always hold "YT" in their hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Franconia NH.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019
