Eris (Carlson) Jenack, 99, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Edward Jenack, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Eris was born on January 26, 1920 in Skalhulk Sweden to the late Linder and Inez (Johanson) Carlson. On August 28, 1928, Eris left Sweden to come to the United States. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School. Eris worked for the Manchester Board of Education as an administrative secretery, as well as with ECHN before her retirement in 1986. Eris was a very kind, caring and loving individual with whom so many people adored. She will greatly be missed. Eris is survived by her daughter-in-law Kim Jenack of Manchester, her caregiver and dear friend Joan Hayward also of Manchester, her sister Lilly Lumb of Colorado, her nephews; John and his sons Garth and Grant of Colorado and Micky Jenack of Clinton, her niece Donna Lafleur of Vermont, her cousin Karen Buus and her husband Virjil of Ellington, along with their son Scott and his wife Tami of New Hampshire. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Susan as well as her son Bruce and her brother-in-law Bill. A private burial for Eris will be held in East Cemetery, Manchester at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life service will be held on August 13, 2019 at Manchester Grille, 316 Green Rd., Manchester at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Department of Children and Families, 364 W. Middle Tpke., Manchester, CT 06040 or to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of her arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit. www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019