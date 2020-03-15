Home

Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave
Windsor, CT 06095
(860) 522-4321
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Avenue
Windsor, CT
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Avenue
Windsor, CT
Erma Lee Miller

Erma Lee Miller Obituary
Erma Lee Miller, 84, departed this life on Mach 7, 2020. She leaves behind her daughter, Brenda F. Miller; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, CT from 10:00AM – 11:00AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2020
