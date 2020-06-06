Ermelinda Barros Outeiro, 66, of West Hartford, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 after battling injuries caused by a traumatic brain injury for 6 ½ years. She was a strong warrior. Ermelinda was born on May 8, 1954 in Portugal to Luis Domingues Barros and Maria Emilia Barros. In her early years she lived a simple life surrounded by the love of her family consisting of 4 sisters and 3 brothers where she learned the value of hard work, commitment and discipline while cultivating land and rearing livestock on her family's farm. Ermelinda is survived by her husband Cesar Outeiro, whom she married on June 9, 1974 in Portugal. They emigrated to the United States in 1975 to build a new life together while discovering the bountiful opportunities the United States had to offer. Ermelinda is also survived by her daughter Lucilene Annino and her son-in-law Jeffrey Annino, of Newington; her son Paulo Outeiro, of Wethersfield; and her four grandchildren: Jonathan Annino, Paulo James Outeiro, Emily Annino and Tyler Outeiro. She is also endeared and profoundly missed by her many loving family members and friends residing both here in the United States and Portugal. A loving mother and homemaker, Ermelinda was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, most especially on Sundays and over the holidays. She loved being outdoors caring for her flower and vegetable gardens and often traveled to Portugal in the summer to visit her beloved and greatly missed family. Ermelinda's greatest love was her family and her grandchildren were her passion and delight. A beautiful selfless and giving soul, she always put her family's needs above her own. Truly the "rock" of the family and a joy to be around. She could often be heard singing and humming while she cooked up a delicious family meal or rocked one of her grandchildren to sleep. A private burial ceremony at West Meadow Cemetery in Newington was held on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The family will share plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people make donations in support of traumatic brain injury research to: www.braintrauma.org/donate Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.