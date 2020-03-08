Home

Ernal C. "Bunny" Marsh, 73, of East Hartford, beloved husband of Betty (Wiggins) Marsh, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Ernal was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 10-11 a.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Donations in memory of Ernal may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. To see the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
