Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest A. Hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest A. Hamilton Obituary
Ernest A. Hamilton, 82, of Windsor, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Middletown, son of the late Alexander and Esther (Elaision) Hamilton, he lived in Vermont for many years where he enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He was an autobody painter during his work life and made special wood pens during his retirement. He enjoyed a BBQ and having a beer with his many friends and family. He leaves a son Doug Hamilton and his wife Lorna of Windsor Locks, two daughters Victoria Hamilton and her husband Walter of Hobe Sound, FL and Wanda Trinci and her husband Carl of Belmont, VT; sister Shirley Wade of Middletown; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides his parents he was predeceased by brothers Raleigh and John and his life-long partner Theresa Garrow. All services will be private. Contributions may be made to the . The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -