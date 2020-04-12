|
|
Ernest A. Hamilton, 82, of Windsor, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Middletown, son of the late Alexander and Esther (Elaision) Hamilton, he lived in Vermont for many years where he enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He was an autobody painter during his work life and made special wood pens during his retirement. He enjoyed a BBQ and having a beer with his many friends and family. He leaves a son Doug Hamilton and his wife Lorna of Windsor Locks, two daughters Victoria Hamilton and her husband Walter of Hobe Sound, FL and Wanda Trinci and her husband Carl of Belmont, VT; sister Shirley Wade of Middletown; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides his parents he was predeceased by brothers Raleigh and John and his life-long partner Theresa Garrow. All services will be private. Contributions may be made to the . The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020