It is with much sadness that the family of Ernest A. Tyo, Sr., 94, announce his passing on April 27, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Ernie was born May 4, 1925 in Swanzey, NH, the eldest of nineteen children of the late Ernest E. and Mildred (Delosh) Tyo. Ernie grew up in Massena, NY, and at the age of 17, enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served during the Pacific Theater of World War II on LST 118. After the war, Ernie moved to CT with his wife Laura, where he started his 35-year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and raised their 10 children. After retiring in 1985, Ernie enjoyed many activities such as golf, bowling, and especially family beach week. Ernie is survived his eight children and their spouses: Ernest A. Tyo, Jr. and his wife Linda of Moultonborough, NH; Wayne E. Tyo of CA; Richard C. Tyo and his wife Carol of West Suffield; Donna Yurgel and her husband Jack of Tolland; David M. Tyo and his wife Lynn of Apple Valley, MN; Christina Comollo and her husband Brad of Vernon; MaryEllen Shelton and her husband Jimmie of Tolland; and Maria C. Tyo of Manhattan, NY; daughter-in-law Gabriele Tyo of Parks Falls, WI; sixteen grandchildren: Christopher Tyo and his wife Kaimwaite of Brookfield; Lisa Seeley of Portland, ME; Joseph Pelkey of Portland, ME; Jennifer Oberto and her husband Paul of Lakeville; Julie Tyo of Southington; Matthew Tyo and his wife Zoe of Granby; Ashley Lanz and her husband Mark of Ellington; Lindsey Thiele of Lakeville, MN; Nathan Tyo of Apple Valley, MN; Samantha Tyo of Apple Valley, MN; Anna Dore and her husband Mike of Geneva, IL; Dylan Tyo of Park Falls, WI; Krista Comollo of Spokane, WA; Kayleigh Comollo of Coventry; Austin Shelton and his wife Crystal of Newington; Devon Shelton of Tolland; seven great-grandchildren: Anjali, Calvin, Martin, Nathan, Makenna, Charlotte, Logan and Parker; several brothers and sisters; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his wife, Laura, he was predeceased by two children, Deborah D. Tyo and Peter J. Tyo; and brothers and sisters. Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be private in the family plots in East Cemetery, Manchester. John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements, and for a livestream on Thursday (4/30) at 11am please visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/TierneyFuneralHome/ For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020