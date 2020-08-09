I never passed the house without glancing toward the lawn expecting Ernie to be zooming along on his mower. He was my first boss and long after I left Peterson Oil Company I would run into Ernie around town, usually at the post office. He always gave me that big smile and asked about my family. He had Such a sincere interest in others. A great man.

May you all enjoy the beautiful memories.

Karen Labbadia

Karen Labbadia

Friend