Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Visitation
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Ernest I. McCall


1936 - 2020
Ernest I. McCall Obituary
Ernest I. McCall, 83, departed this life on January 19, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1936 in St. Andrew, Jamaica to the late Osmond and Anita McCall. A visitation will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00AM – 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94, Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT followed by a celebration of life at 10:00AM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 30, 2020
