Ernest John Lavissiere
1932 - 2020
Ernest John Lavissiere, 87, of Simsbury, passed away at home on July 11, 2020. Ernest was born on October 31, 1932 in Bronx, NY. He proudly served in the United Sates Marine Corps. 1950-1955. He attended and graduated from Columbia University, NY. Ernest used his knowledge to help many people and veterans by acting as a consultant for various affordable, elderly and veteran housing development projects. He is survived by his 2 sons; Seth Lavissiere of Brooklyn, NY, and Owen Lavissiere of San Francisco, CA. Ernest is predeceased by his wife, Juliet Lavissiere. Services are private. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby CT, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
