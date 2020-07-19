Ernest John Lavissiere, 87, of Simsbury, passed away at home on July 11, 2020. Ernest was born on October 31, 1932 in Bronx, NY. He proudly served in the United Sates Marine Corps. 1950-1955. He attended and graduated from Columbia University, NY. Ernest used his knowledge to help many people and veterans by acting as a consultant for various affordable, elderly and veteran housing development projects. He is survived by his 2 sons; Seth Lavissiere of Brooklyn, NY, and Owen Lavissiere of San Francisco, CA. Ernest is predeceased by his wife, Juliet Lavissiere. Services are private. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby CT, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com