Ernest Lewis Johnson, 76, of Hartford, beloved husband for 39 years of the late Annie Louise (Scott) Johnson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Columbus, GA on January 24, 1944, son of the late Eddie Johnson, Sr. and Mary (Passmore) Johnson, he was raised in Columbus, GA and was a graduate of Spencer High School. Ernest moved to Hartford in 1966, and took a position at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford. He later worked at the Hartford Board of Education where he was a school safety officer at Weaver High School for over 40 years. During the summers, Ernest worked on the Culbro Tobacco Farms in Bloomfield. Ernest's love for children led him to work in retirement for the State of Connecticut at the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford. Ernest and his family also owned and operated Hartford Florist on Woodland Street in Hartford for over 60 years where he was well-known for his creative designs and his customer service. A devout Christian throughout his life, Ernest joined First Baptist after moving to Hartford, where he immediately became involved as a member of the church choir and assisted in the kitchen and with the maintenance of the church. Ernest was most proud of his work as a Deacon with the First Cathedral especially as they transitioned to the new church Bloomfield in 2000. In his spare time, Ernest loved to host barbeques for his family and friends, watch his favorite baseball and football teams, the New York Yankees and the Miami Dolphins, and spend time with his family. As the family patriarch, Ernest loved his role as a father, grandfather, and mentor to many and was affectionately known as "Big Ernie". He leaves to mourn his passing, seven children, Vincent Lewis Johnson and his wife Kasima of Hartford, Eric Johnson and his wife Samona of Hartford, Samuel Scott of Buffalo, NY, Cassandra Davidson and her husband Gerald of Hartford, Rev. Albert Jerome Gupton and his wife Wanda of Buffalo, NY, Michael A. Gupton and his wife Terri of Bloomfield, and Raynette Holmes and her husband Stanley of West Hartford; a sister, Rosetta Johnson of Virginia; 34 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Rosemarie "Fruitnan" Gupton; two brothers, Charlie and Eddie Johnson, Jr.; two sisters, Mary "Honey" Holmes and Mamie Johnson; and a granddaughter, Karis Johnson. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 5, 4-6 p.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 6 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 11 a.m., at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family has entrusted Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.