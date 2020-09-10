Ernest M. Starsiak, 92, of Manchester, passed away on September 5, 2020 with family by his side. A longtime resident of Manchester, Ernest was born in East Hartford on August 23, 1928 to the late Joseph and Catherine (Kogut) Starsiak. An Army Veteran, Ernest proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He is the beloved husband of Florence B. (Bogli) Starsiak and this year marks their 50th anniversary. Ernest owned and operated several successful trucking companies over the years and later became involved in real estate. Prior to entering the trucking business, he worked on the family farm. While much of his life was devoted to his business endeavors, he and his wife enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends. Wherever their travels took them, Ernest's happy view of life ensured an enjoyable experience for everyone he came in contact with. In addition to his beloved wife Florence, Ernest is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Henry and Edward Starsiak, Sophie Wilus, and Ann Hoinoski. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave, Hartford, CT 06106. Please proceed directly to the church. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ernest's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
