New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Annunciation Parish, Saint Mary Church
626 Willard Ave
Newington , CT
Ernest Roger LaRose, 94, of Hartford, Newington, and Largo Florida died November 6, 2019. He was born in Fall River, Massachusetts. Ernie leaves behind his loving wife Rita, 3 sons, David LaRose, Michael LaRose and wife Kim, John LaRose and wife Emilie, and 2 daughters, Doreen LaRose Madama and husband Ron, and Rochelle LaRose Buchanan and husband Phil. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. The hours for visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT 06053. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16th at the Annunciation Parish, Saint Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave, Newington at 11:30 AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For the full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2019
