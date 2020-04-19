|
Ernst Otto Frevel, in his 95th year, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend of many, passed away in his sleep after a brief illness on April 3, 2020. Ernst, the youngest of four sons born to Karl Heinrich and Christine Willmann Frevel arrived on this earth in Cologne (Köln-Dünnwald), Germany, on April 25, 1925. Ernst was an avid student and talented soccer player with visions of playing professionally. He also very much enjoyed hiking and singing. In 1943, during the height of WWII, Ernst turned 18 and joined the military, opting to be a pilot in the German Luftwaffe (Air Force). He was stationed in Rastenburg in East Prussia, but after a training accident in July 1944 ended his flying aspirations, he was relocated to the Netherlands until the war ended in May 1945. Ernst's platoon was marched under Allied patrol back to Germany, and after two years he was finally reunited with his family. In January 1946, Ernst returned to high school to complete his diploma, then continued his secondary education at the University of Cologne from 1947 to 1951. His dream was to teach philosophy. However, his studies were interrupted in 1951l, when he was encouraged by his uncle to join a business trade school which led to a 2-year apprenticeship in Cologne. Soon after completion, in 1954, Ernst left for America to work in the patent department of his uncle's company, Anemostat, Inc., located in Hartford, CT. While living at the YMCA and frequenting the Hartford Sängerbund (German singing club), Ernst made lifelong friends and met his future wife, Inge Margot Todte. Ernst and Inge were married in March 1957 and moved into an apartment on Main Street in Hartford. A few years later the couple followed friends to Windsor Locks where they bought their first home, in which they lived for almost 60 years, raising three children along with the family dog, Gigi. Ernst completed his working career with North & Judd Manufacturing Co. in New Britain as a production control manager. As a dedicated father, he provided opportunities for his children and was proud that they all graduated with college degrees. After a long and happy retirement in Connecticut, Ernst and Inge moved in 2018 with their son to Easton, MD. Some of Ernst's personal enjoyments in life included various outdoor activities. He loved camping, often vacationing at Cape Cod and throughout New England, and had a passion for hiking, including a challenging hike up Mt. Washington in New Hampshire with family and friends. He was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Suffield, CT, where he taught in the Sunday school and sang in the choir. His rendition of Stille Nacht (Silent Night) at Christmas was an annual request for many years. In addition to his dedication at church, Ernst volunteered much of his time singing with different choral groups and sang with the Connecticut Opera Association, performing in the chorus of many operas. He always enjoyed sharing this passion with his family and was proud when his young son had a minor role on stage with Beverly Sills in the production of Norma. His favorite opera was La Boheme. Being a sports enthusiast, Ernst volunteered for several years as a coach with the Windsor Locks Soccer Association. He was a passionate soccer fan, forever supporting his home team 1st FC Köln. Later in life, Ernst enjoyed following UCONN women's soccer and basketball teams, and watching professional tennis, in particular his favorite player - Rafael Nadal. When he found some spare time, Ernst also taught German for the Windsor Locks Adult Education program. Ernst leaves behind his wife Inge, two daughters and their husbands - Ellen and Mike DiMayo, Karen and Kevin Kervick - and son, Peter and his partner J.R. Foster. Ernst was blessed with six grandchildren and their spouses - David (Ashley), Daniel, Michael and Andrea DiMayo, Lauren and Brian (Jen Golden) Kervick – and great grandchildren McKayla and Logan DiMayo, with baby Kervick to arrive in July. A celebration of life will be held in Connecticut at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernst's memory may be sent to the Steinway Series at Silo Hill, an organization "dedicated to reinventing the way people experience classical music while raising awareness for Parkinson's research and support services." (www.steinwaysilohill.org) For online condolences and to sign the guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020