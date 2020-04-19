|
Ersilla "Butch" Brazalovich, 80, of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late Harold Brazalovich Sr, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She joins Mother Celia, Father Gordan, Sister Theresa, and Brother Joseph and all the other loved ones that passed before her. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She also loved drawing and painting in her spare time. She was an employee of Allied Printing. She was a very loving and caring mother to her three sons; Robert Parker and his wife Kathy of Ellington, Keith Parker and his partner Janet of Windsor Locks, Harold Brazalovich Jr. and his wife Christine of East Hartford. She also leaves behind a sister Marie Thompson and her husband Allen of Rockville. Other family members include her 7 Grandchildren. Allison and Katrina Parker, Elizabeth, Alyssa, and Jordan Brazalovich, Keith Zern, Dustin Parker and 3 Great-Grandchildren. Also, several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all that knew her, but will live on in our hearts forever. A memorial will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020