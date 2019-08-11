Hartford Courant Obituaries
Essie M. Gilliam Obituary
Essie M. (Jackson) Gilliam, 82, of South Windsor, wife of the late Fred D. Gilliam, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Born in Fitzgerald, GA, daughter of the late Roosevelt and Lena Mae (Fowler) Jackson, she was raised there and lived in the Hartford area for most of her life. She was a member of Victory Cathedral where she sang in the church choir and was an usher for many years. She enjoyed travel, shopping, and reading the Bible. She is survived by her daughter Freda Gilliam of South Windsor and her son Eric Gilliam and his wife Cheryl of Bloomfield; grandchildren Chaz Black, Corey, and Kaylah Gilliam; and three greatgrandchildren Jahmil Black, London, and Zoey Gilliam. Besides her husband Fred she was predeceased by a brother Roosevelt Jackson and a sister Lessie Smith. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM at Victory Cathedral, 205 Bellevue Street, Hartford. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Donations may be made to either Victory Cathedral or the . The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
