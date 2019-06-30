Estelle "Dee" (Globis) Kunze, 99, of Simsbury, wife of the late Richard Tower Kunze, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Backus Hospital in Norwich. She was born March 8, 1920 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Pazera Globis and had lived Clinton prior to moving to Simsbury 50 years ago. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury. She is survived by her sister, Adele Eames and husband George; her granddaughter Jessica Doering and husband Tyler; great grandchildren, Tristan and Aiden Doering and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Joyce Mastrangelo. There are no calling hours. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3rd at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Dee's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019