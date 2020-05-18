Esther Ann (Fazzina) Baltulonis passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Esther was born in New Britain and was the daughter of Salvatore and Lucy (Saimond) Fazzina. She attended Teachers College (now known as CCSU) and remained in New Britain until her marriage to Donald J. Baltulonis of South Windsor. Don and Esther owned and operated South Windsor Auto Body and The South Windsor BMX Bike Shop in South Windsor for many years.They were very active in the South Windsor Rotary Club and were parishioners of St. Philips Catholic Church in East Windsor. After their retirement, they moved to South Daytona, Florida. Esther remained in Florida until 2017 upon which time she moved to New Hampshire to be closer to her grandson, Sonny. She loved times spent with Sonny. Family was of utmost importance to her. Esther was a gentle person that always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. She enjoyed her last years at Maple Suites in Dover where she made many friends and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Esther leaves behind her sons, Daniel in Florida and Dean and his family (Amanda and Sonny) in New Hampshire and a sister-in-law, Rose Fazzina in Michigan. She will also be missed by her special friend, Steve Friedman, at Maple Suites. Esther was predeceased by her sister, Josephine Mercier and brothers Francis Fazzina and Paul Fazzina. Due to the pandemic, there will be no public funeral service. A memorial service in Esther's honor may be held locally in the future at a place and time to be determined.



