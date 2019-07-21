Esther Ann (Salzberg) Ferrero, 78 years of age, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in the Bronx, NY, and was the daughter of the late Jack and Marguerite (Smith) Salzberg. She was a woman gifted with a beautiful singing voice that she shared with her children throughout their lives. She especially loved musicals and was always interested in traveling to new and exciting places. She had an amazing sense of humor accompanied by an infectious laugh. Esther was a brilliant story teller and generally had one to fit any occasion or situation. Most importantly, she loved her children and especially her grandchildren. The time she was able to spend with them was what made her the happiest. She will be greatly missed and will be loved "tremendously, enormously, and forever". She is survived by her five children, Marco Ferrero of New York City, NY; Marguerite (Shayne) Case of Charleston, SC; Michael Ferrero of Costa Rica; Matthew (Sara) Ferrero of Vernon, CT; and Monica Ferrero of Manchester, CT. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Adam (April) Ferrero, Marcos (Evan) Carrasquillo, Aidan Case and Adrian Carrasquillo. She is also survived by her first great granddaughter, Charlie Ferrero. The family would like to thank all the staff at Glastonbury Health Care Center (Kathleen and Nicole), and the staff of Athena Home Health & Hospice (Marcie, Bido and Dawn). They would also like to thank her amazing caregivers Elizabeth, Carlos and Marjorie. We could not have asked for more loving and compassionate care for our mother. Funeral services are private with a memorial to be held in November 2019 for extended family and friends. The interment will be in Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019