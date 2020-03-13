Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Esther C. Suiter


1936 - 2020
Esther C. Suiter Obituary
Esther C. Suiter, 83, of Farmington, widow of Donald P. Suiter, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11th, 2020. Born August 15th, 1936 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late James and Maude (Cooley) Connery. Prior to retiring, she was employed by the Firemans Fund Insurance Company. Esther is survived by her four children, Kathy Shapiro and her husband Mark of Burlington, Donald P. Suiter, Jr. and his wife Lisa, of Farmington, Gail Suiter and her partner MaryAnne of Bristol and Janice Lawrence and her husband Jay of Glastonbury, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral services and burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
