Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Gasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Gasper


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Gasper Obituary
Esther (Szymkiewicz) Gasper, 73, of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late Francis Gasper, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in Fall River, MA on September 4, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Frances (Zubkowska) Szymkiewicz. She worked for more than 20 years for the Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford and made many friends there. A resident of East Hartford since early childhood, Esther took great joy from visiting with her family and friends. Predeceased by her beloved husband Francis in 1989, her broken heart never fully recovered from his passing. She is survived by her loving children, Anthony and wife Linda of East Hampton and Tina and fiancé Raymond of East Hartford and by her siblings, Irene, Walter and Helen. She was especially fond of spending time with her sister, Barbara, who predeceased her. She also greatly enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and their children, attending their sporting events and activities. Funeral service will be Saturday (January 11) at 10 a.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory of Esther with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -