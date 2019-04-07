Esther L Green, 92, a longtime resident of New Britain and Berlin peacefully passed away at the Westview Health Care Center of Dayville, Connecticut on Monday, March 25, 2019.Esther was born in New Britain on March 20, 1927, a daughter to Gustav and Ellen Anderson. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Margaret Nygren and Ruth Nilson. Esther was raised in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School in 1944. Shortly thereafter, Esther entered the Nursing Cadet Corps through the New Britain General Hospital program and graduated in 1947. She pursued a career in nursing at New Britain General Hospital.Esther married Richard H. Green (predeceased 2005) on July 17, 1948. Together, they built a life in New Britain and settled in to raise their family. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated, lifelong member of the Bethany Covenant Church (Berlin). She was active in Women's Ministries and had a heart for missions, sewing hundreds of "ditty bags" to support the New England Seafarers Mission. She also volunteered for several years at The Friendship Service Center in New Britain. Esther leaves the world with a legacy of Christian faith, love, and virtue, exemplified through her positive and welcoming spirit, a spirit that embodied genuine interest in and concern for others, a spirit that touched deeply all those who knew her, especially her family.Esther is survived by her son, Thomas Green, and his wife, Susan, of Weddington, North Carolina; her son, Peter Green, and his wife, Nancy, of Woodstock, Connecticut; her daughter, Nancy (Green) Carlson and her husband, David, of Aurora, Ohio. She is a beloved grandmother of ten grandchildren: Laura, Lisa, Peter, Emily, Hannah (predeceased), Megan, Ingrid, Greta, Steig, and Elsa; a loving great-grandmother to thirteen great-grandchildren: Emily, Peter, Nathan, Oliver, Willa, Fitz, Ava, Henry, George, Gunner, Odin, Axel, and Linnea. She is a loving aunt and great-aunt to an extended family of nieces and nephews and their children.A memorial service will be held at Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St., Berlin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. A reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to make a donation in Esther's memory to a . Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary