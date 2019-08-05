Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Esther L. Hines


1942 - 2019
Esther L. Hines Obituary
Esther L. Hines, 77, of Hartford, departed this life on July 29, 2019. She was born in Montgomery, AL on July 18, 1942 to the late Roosevelt Mangun and Fannie Mae Lewis Mangun. Prior to her retirement, Esther was employed by Colt Firearms as a machine operator. In her spare time she had many interests, one of which was cooking for others. She also enjoyed watching UConn Women's basketball games. Esther leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Patricia "Pat"Hines (Earl) Hargrove; stepdaughters, Jackie (Gregory) Johnson, Sr. and Wendy Taylor; granddaughter, Latasha Hines; grandson, Chucky Keaton and five additional grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister, Essie Gilbert; brothers, Edward Rosegreen and Emmanuel Rosegreen; and her longtime significant other, Nathan Taylor. A celebration of Esther's life will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM – 11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Esther Hines, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2019
