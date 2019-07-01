Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth David Synagogue Cemetery
1361 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT
Esther Lerner Obituary
Esther (Kamaroff) Lerner, 98 years of age, of West Hartford died Friday, June 28, 2019. She was the widow of Martin Lerner. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Clara (Jainchill) Kamaroff. She was a member of Beth David Synagogue in West Hartford and Jewish Association for Community Living. She leaves her son, Neil Lerner of West Hartford. She was predeceased by her sister Libby Kamaroff of West Hartford. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Beth David Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield with Rabbi Yitzchok Adler officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 1, 2019
