Esther M. Derench, a longtime resident of Glastonbury, Connecticut, daughter of the late Joseph and Palmira (Urbanetti) Marinelli, departed this life on Monday October 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of over 59 years, Joseph Derench on April 17, 2007. Esther graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1944 and continued to serve her town on several town committees over the years. She was also a member of many local clubs and organizations and was a Justice of the Peace, performing dozens of local marriages over the years. She had several secretarial positions before becoming a School Crossing Guard for the Town of Glastonbury in 1995, retiring at 90 years old. Esther also loved her aerobics classes, which she continued until her heart surgery in January. She looked forward to every Saturday night, which was card night at the family homestead, and to the family picnics that were held every summer holiday, also at the family homestead, until this year. Esther is survived by two sons, Joseph and his wife Kathy of Ellington, and David of Manchester; four granddaughters, Julie Andrews and her husband Mark, Brianne Jackopsic and her husband Steve, Colleen Ceplenski and her husband Sean, and Melanie Derench; and six great-grandchildren; Eva and Colton Andrews, Madelyn and Allie Jackopsic, and Gavin and Lilliana Ceplenski. She also leaves behind her brother Louis Marinelli and his wife Linda, and a sister June Boains, along with several cousins, many nieces and nephews and extended family members who were all very special to her. Esther was predeceased by her brothers, John Marinelli and Frank Marinelli and sisters Mary Uriano, May Donahue and Nancy Derench. Friends may call on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury. Everyone is asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. A graveside service will follow at 11:00am in Buckingham Cemetery, 16 Cricket Lane, Glastonbury. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Esther's life will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made in Esther's name to American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com
.