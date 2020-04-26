|
|
Esther (Thomas) Naraine, 88, of East Hartford, beloved wife for 37 years of the late Jagath Naraine, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Esther was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. Her family will fondly remember her as the Matriarch of the family who loved the Lord and gave unconditionally. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020