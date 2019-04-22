Home

John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
B'nai Abraham Cemetery
120 Corrigan Ave.
Meriden, CT
Esther Pollans Obituary
Esther (Hubye) Pollans, 99, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1919 in New York City to Jacob and Sadie Hubert. There she met her late, beloved husband, Ted, to whom she was happily married for 62 years.Esther is survived by her loving children, Fredda (Joe) Zaientz, Ken (Maria) Pollans, and Larry (Barbara Baum) Pollans; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; her wonderful sister-in-law, Beverly Hubert; and many dear family and friends whom she cherished. She was predeceased by her brother, Ephraim Hubert, of Greer, S.C.Esther will be honored at a graveside service on Tuesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at B'nai Abraham Cemetery, 120 Corrigan Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. Heartfelt thanks to the excellent staff at Pilgrim Manor Care Center in Cromwell. Arrangements have been entrusted with the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2019
