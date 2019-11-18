Home

Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Congregational Church
949 Main Street
South Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Esther R. Mancarella


1953 - 2019
Esther R. Mancarella Obituary
Esther Ruth Johnson Mancarella, 66, of Cromwell, Connecticut passed away November 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born on July 24, 1953, Esther was raised by her late parents, Edward and Ruth (Woike) Johnson of Cromwell. After graduating from Cromwell High School, she attended Wesleyan University, obtaining a Bachelor of Fine Arts and subsequently a Master of Education. A dedicated mother, she stayed home to raise her three children before becoming a beloved art teacher at several schools in the Middlesex community and Cromwell school system. When Esther wasn't sharing her passion for art with her students, she loved spending quality time with her family, soaking up the sun in Rhode Island, watching classic movies, and cuddling with her cherished dog Rusty. Esther was known for her gentle, loving nature and generous spirit. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Melinda and Eric Cruanes of Essex, CT, and Carole and Stefan Milan of Ossining, NY; one son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Jessica Mancarella of Stonington, CT; their father Tom Mancarella; and her grandchildren Caleb Cruanes and Roman and Xavier Milan. Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. A funeral service will take place Thursday at noon at Congregational Church, 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2019
