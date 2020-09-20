1/1
Esther Williams
1929 - 2020
Mrs. Esther Williams, 91, of Hartford, CT, departed this life peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family as she entered her eternal rest. Esther was born on March 29, 1929, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Greer in Layland (Gentry), West Virginia. Esther was the mother to precious daughter, Ann (Peaches), who predeceased her on January 12, 2006, and four sons, Maurice Greer, Jerry Williams, Lorenzo Williams (Angela) and George Everett (Tielen). A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
