Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Ethel Allen


1932 - 2019
Ethel Allen Obituary
Ethel Mae Van Allen, 87, departed this life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born in Darlington, SC on February 13, 1932 to the late Elmore Wright and Euron Thomas Wright. A visitation will take place on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 10:00AM – 11:00AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:00AM. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
