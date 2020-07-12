Ethel was the second youngest of eight children born to Thrya and Soren Jensen, who owned a popular Danish bakery in West Hartford. She is predeceased by two sisters, Ruth and Evelyn, and five brothers, Wesley, Howard, Gordon, Wilbur, and Clayton; and by her beloved husband of more than 30 years, Fred Van Geons. Ethel and Fred lived in the greater Hartford area for most of their years together and traveled far and wide but always enjoyed the peace and beauty of the Connecticut shore most of all. Ethel was a true free spirit – she was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and loved to dance in her always present high heels and stylish outfits. She enjoyed cooking and sharing her mom's wonderful Danish Kringle recipes with friends and family –Fred handled making memorable martinis. Ethel was a born entertainer, but life took her in a different career direction. She became a registered nurse, serving in the US Army Corp and working at Hartford Hospital's Emergency Services as head nurse and later in the Psychiatric Ward. Ethel never hesitated to join in and help others. In her retirement years she worked tirelessly to ensure that the lunch service ran smoothly at Federation Square; she loved calling bingo for the residents at game time; and in her ninth decade, she began learning to speak Russian and study Russian history. Ethel is survived by many nieces and nephews living all throughout the country who will miss her. The family appreciates the time and energy devoted by Kathryn Holmes (Eustis FL) and Eileen Eliot (Torrington) to help Ethel in many ways as she neared end of life, and the emotional support given by Maureen Niemier (Clearwater) and Susan Fisher (San Jose). The family thanks the nurses and staff at Saint Mary Home in West Hartford for their tireless efforts on Ethel's behalf during her time with them; a special thank you to Ethel's longtime cherished friend Bridget (Farmington). At Ethel's request, there will be no services. Donations may be made in Ethel's name to the Humane Society of the United States or the African Wildlife Foundation. Ethel loved all animals but was especially fond of leopards, an animal that embodied her own fierce nature and sense of adventure. For 101 years, Ethel was a woman of strength and grace and great humanity – she will be missed.



