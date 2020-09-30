1/
Ethel Lucille Orfitelli
Ethel Lucille Orfitelli, 94, of Manchester, Connecticut, passed away at home on September 25 after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Ethel was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She was a teacher for thirty years in the Manchester school system and was an active member of The Salvation Army. She is survived by her children, Linda Baker, Michael Orfitelli (Kathy), Patricia Orfitelli and Sue Flynn; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many friends, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael A. Orfitelli, Jr. in 1976. A celebration of life service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at The Salvation Army Manchester Citadel, 661 Main Street Manchester, CT. To leave a message of condolence or a memory for the family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 30, 2020.
