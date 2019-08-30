Home

Ethel Marie Metcalf, partner of Rick Ellis, died August 9 in Victoria, BC. Marie leaves her sons Gregory (Kathleen) Pugliese, Greenville, NH and Michael Pugliese, Pittsburgh, PA, and a granddaughter, Amelia Marie Pugliese. Her sister, Donna (Pasquale) Indomenico, South Windsor, CT, brother, Philip Farnsworth, Lebanon, CT and nieces and nephews. Marie was the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Monarque) Metcalf. She was born in Hartford and lived in South Glastonbury. She was a graduate of Glastonbury High School and UCONN. Marie's joys, passions in her life besides her family were ancient Egyptian traditions, Aboriginal/Indigenous traditions, Tibetan Buddhist traditions, Hindu and Yogic traditions. She felt blessed to work with Energy and to assist others to hear their own guidance and truth. She was a Yogini, artist, musician, Reiki Master, adventurer, lover of nature, especially birds, teacher, companion, Mother and felt and extended loving kindness to others. A celebration of Marie's life will be held August 30, in Victoria BC. Her American family will meet at a date TBA to celebrate her life. It is suggested that memorial donations be made to your local hospice organizations.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2019
