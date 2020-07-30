Ethel Ratner

Ethel (Rosensweig) Roth Ratner, 103 years of age, of West Hartford, CT died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the widow of Harold E. Roth and David Ratner. Born in Dunmore, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Celia (Scheck) Rosensweig. Ethel was the valedictorian of her high school class in Dunmore, PA. She helped her parents run their small grocery store doing the books, the buying, etc. At the same time, she was employed at the Globe Department Store in Scranton in the fur department. Ethel moved to the Hartford area after WWII, joining her sister and brother-in-law there. After her husband's death in 1955, Ethel raised her three children and worked full time for Burton and Van Houten, engineers, as the office manager and bookkeeper. She also worked for other Hartford area businesses including Simon Konover and Company. Ethel married a second time and had many happy years with her husband, Dave Ratner. Ethel was a lifelong learner and a devotee of the symphony, the opera, the stage, and adult education. She was active in her synagogue, and a Life Member of Hadassah. She leaves her son, David M. Roth and his wife Linda of West Hartford, CT; her daughter, Amy Roth and her husband Robert Epstein of Berkeley, CA; her daughter-in-law, Rosalie Roth of West Hartford; her grandchildren, Emily Roth Makar and her husband Drew, Stephen Roth, Rachel Roth, Harris Epstein and his partner Abbie Coburn, Colin Epstein, Todd Ratner and his wife Amy, Tiffany Dacey and her husband Dennis, Trent Hershenson and his wife Karen, and Scott Hershenson and his wife Megan; her great-grandchildren Madeline Jane Makar, Nathaniel, Ruthie and William Epstein-Coburn, Dylan, Jake and Jordan Ratner, Matthew and Drew Dacey, Danielle, Jason, Emma and Carter Hershenson and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her son, Samuel Roth and her siblings and their spouses William Rosensweig and his wife Lois, Lillian Frankel and her husband Gene, and Perry Rosensweig and his wife Fern. Private graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Beth David Synagogue Cemetery, with a celebration of her life to be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hadassah Medical Organization, 40 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005 or the Samuel Roth Scholarship Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, 10 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, CT 06106. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Ethel please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
