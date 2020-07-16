Ethel "Shell" Mary (Johnston) Sarfati, 71, of Cromwell, beloved wife of Steven S. Sarfati for thirty-nine years, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Viola (Hartlin) Johnston. Ethel lived in Cromwell for thirty-three years. She worked for Prudential, USI Consulting Group, Aetna Life & Casualty and Phoenix Mutual where she belonged to the Phoenix Club and held every position in the club including President. Ethel also enjoyed reading, mind puzzles, aerobic exercise, tap dancing and cooking. Along with her husband, Ethel is survived by her son, Adam R. Sarfati of Cromwell; twin daughters, Talia Amber Ellis of Pasadena, CA and Ami Viola Sarfati of Los Angeles, CA; her brother, Robert E. Johnston of Ellington; stepson, Lee Sarfati and his wife Kathreja Sarfati of VA and the rest of her loving family. Family and friends may call on Monday, July 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm or Tuesday, July 21 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell with the following mandates to be adhered to due to COVID 19, masks and six feet social distancing is required, in addition, keeping visiting to a minimum in consideration of the restricted amount of people allowed in the funeral home at one time. A private graveside service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ethel's memory may be made to Yale Alzheimer's Disease Research Unit, 1 Church Street, 8th Floor, New Haven, CT 06510, Attention: Carol Gunnoud. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
