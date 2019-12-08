Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Menorah Cemetery Division of East Ridgelawn Cemetery
255 Main Avenue
Clifton, NJ
Ethel Siegelbaum Obituary
Ethel H. (Singman) Siegelbaum, 95 years of age, of West Hartford, CT died Friday, December 6, 2019.  She was the widow of Alexander Siegelbaum.  Born in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Mendelsohn) Singman.   She leaves two daughters, Carla J. Pariser and her husband Dr. Ronald H. Pariser of West Hartford, CT, and Wendy B. Schonman and her husband Gary Schonman of North Bethesda, MD;  and two grandchildren, Erica and Ian. The family would like to say a special thanks to Pearlena Patrick and her colleagues, who took such wonderful care of Ethel. They always ensured Ethel kept her flair for style. The family would also like to thank Dr. Jack Schmetterling and his staff for the wonderful care they provided Ethel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Menorah Cemetery Division of East Ridgelawn Cemetery, 255 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ.  The family will receive relatives and friends in North Bethesda, MD on Monday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a . Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT.  For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Ethel, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
