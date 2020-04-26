|
Etheline L. Tennant, 98, of Bloomfield, beloved wife for 68 years of the late Hubert Tennant, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. Born on July 19, 1921 in Shrewsbury, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, West Indies, daughter of the late Arthur and Francella (Humes) Gooden, she was raised in Shrewsbury and migrated to the United States in 1976. After living in Hartford for 20 years, Etheline retired to Miami, FL where she lived for 16 years before returning to Connecticut in 2013 to be closer to her family. Etheline worked as a child-care provider for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Plymouth Brethren Church while living in Jamaica and most recently had attended services at Kings Chapel Church of God with her daughter. She leaves to mourn her passing, six children, Lloyd Tennant and his wife Joyce of London, UK, Bevalee Crooks of Miramar, FL, Glenford Tennant and his wife Diane of Hartford, Cleveit Chantilow of Mount Vernon, NY, Beutrix Lee and her husband Bruce of Bronx, NY, Veron Tennant-Daley and her husband Dermott of Bloomfield; a son-in-law, Owen P. Warner of Windsor; 20 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Doreth Warner and Jasmin Williams; five brothers, Gerald, Jim, Augustus, Charles, and Napolean Gooden; and two sisters, Ann Wiggan and Icena James. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, May 2, 1-2 p.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 2 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Attendance may be limited by the funeral home for periods of time as necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial will be in Woodlawn Park Cemetery South, Miami, FL. Memorial donations may be made to Kings Chapel Church of God, 400 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06112. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the services please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
