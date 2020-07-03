Dr. Eugene C. "Gene" Mayfield, 87, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Chicago, IL, son of the late John and Florence (Kovoner) Mayfield. Dr. Mayfield lived in Hartford CT since 1960 and worked as an internationally known Industrial Psychologist for the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), where he retired as second vice president in 1992 after 32 years of service. During his career he consulted with many insurance companies, published numerous professional articles, as well as chapters in graduate psychology textbooks. He was also active in employee affairs, and served as President of "LIMRA's" employee club. In 1975, Dr. Mayfield was elected a "fellow "of The American Psychological Association and the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) "in recognition of outstanding and unusual contributions to the science and profession of psychology." In 1989, he was elected a charter fellow of the American Psychological Association. He had also been a member of the International Association of Applied Psychology and the professional Scientific Research Honor Society, Sigma Xi. During the 1960's, Dr. Mayfield taught Industrial Psychology at the University of Hartford as an adjunct professor. Later in his career he taught management skills to insurance company managers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico as well as overseas in Australia, Nigeria, Jamaica, and Great Britain. Dr. Mayfield attended high school at the University of Chicago, and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Grinnell College where he was also a member of the Varsity Wrestling Team. After receiving his Masters Degree from the University of Minnesota, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. In 1960, he received his Ph.D. in Industrial Psychology from Purdue University. He was a member of the Broadview Community Church, and also frequently contributed to Saint Lawrence O'Toole and Holy Trinity Churches. He was also an active member of Friends of Goodwin Park, The Neighborhood Revitalization Program, and was an ambassador for the Hartford Blighted Property division. He and his wife Suzanna had travelled globally to over 90 countries including the Galapagos Islands, New Zealand, Africa, and Lithuania (Sue's home country). Dr. Mayfield leaves his wife Suzanna (Bairunas) Mayfield; a son Thomas J. Mayfield and his wife Amanda, a son-in- law Jeffery Thompson, a nephew David Mayfield and his wife Cherie, a brother Arthur K. Mayfield and his wife Pat, and two grandchildren. Gene was also pre-deceased by his daughter Kathleen E. Mayfield-Thompson. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
.