1/1
Eugene C. Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene C. Robinson, 31, of New Britain, son of Eugene and Veronica (Rush) Robinson, passed away Wednesday (November 11, 2020). He was a lifelong New Britain resident. Eugene was a graduate of New Britain High School and Western Connecticut State University. He worked for the City of Hartford in the Department of Health and Human Services. Besides his parents, he leaves three sons, Amare, Eugene Jr. and Rajon Robinson; a daughter, Jordynn Robinson, all of New Britain; three brothers, Michael "Mike" Robinson, Greg Robinson and Troy Robinson; a sister, Bridgette Robinson; maternal Grandmother, Dorothy L. Rush and paternal Grandfather, John A Robinson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours are on Friday (November 20) 10:30 to 12 Noon at Grace Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (Trinity On Main) 69 Main Street, New Britain. Funeral Services follows at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved