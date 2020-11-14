Eugene C. Robinson, 31, of New Britain, son of Eugene and Veronica (Rush) Robinson, passed away Wednesday (November 11, 2020). He was a lifelong New Britain resident. Eugene was a graduate of New Britain High School and Western Connecticut State University. He worked for the City of Hartford in the Department of Health and Human Services. Besides his parents, he leaves three sons, Amare, Eugene Jr. and Rajon Robinson; a daughter, Jordynn Robinson, all of New Britain; three brothers, Michael "Mike" Robinson, Greg Robinson and Troy Robinson; a sister, Bridgette Robinson; maternal Grandmother, Dorothy L. Rush and paternal Grandfather, John A Robinson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours are on Friday (November 20) 10:30 to 12 Noon at Grace Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (Trinity On Main) 69 Main Street, New Britain. Funeral Services follows at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com