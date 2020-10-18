Eugene Fitzgerald, 53, of West Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020. Born on July 16. 1967, son of Anne (Concannon) Fitzgerald and the late Patrick Fitzgerald, Sr. , he was a graduate of Conard High School. Eugene was an employee for the Hartford Public School System for many years. He was a avid sports fan of the Steelers, Red Sox, 76ers and Avalanche. Eugene leaves behind two siblings, Patrick Fitzgerald, Jr. and Theresa Fitzgerald of West Hartford. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States, Ireland and England. Due to health concerns, there will be private burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com