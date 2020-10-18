1/
Eugene Fitzgerald
1967 - 2020
Eugene Fitzgerald, 53, of West Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020. Born on July 16. 1967, son of Anne (Concannon) Fitzgerald and the late Patrick Fitzgerald, Sr. , he was a graduate of Conard High School. Eugene was an employee for the Hartford Public School System for many years. He was a avid sports fan of the Steelers, Red Sox, 76ers and Avalanche. Eugene leaves behind two siblings, Patrick Fitzgerald, Jr. and Theresa Fitzgerald of West Hartford. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States, Ireland and England. Due to health concerns, there will be private burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
October 17, 2020
Eugene was always a good guy. Played a lot of Basketball with him in his Driveway and at Elmeood Community Center.
Tim Martinson
Friend
October 17, 2020
To Fitzgerald family, I am very sorry for your loss. I will truly miss Eugene, he had a heart of gold.

Rest In Peace, my friend, until we see each other again.

Joe Sabatelli
Joe Sabatelli
Friend
October 17, 2020
Rest in peace Eugene. Thinking of the Fitzgerald family at this very sad time. Xo
Sinead Joyce
Family
