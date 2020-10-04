Eugene Guterch

Eugene "Gene" Guterch, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Berlin on September 25, 2020 after a valiant 1 ½ year fight with pancreatic cancer. Gene was born on July 25, 1945 in New Britain CT to the late Eugene and Sophia (Pogonelski) Guterch. Gene attended Southington schools and was a 1963 graduate of Southington High School. He operated and expanded the family retail business – Guterch's Men's Shop, Center St., Southington from 1963 to 1980. When this family legacy concluded he worked for Lord and Taylor and D&L Stores. Gene soon found a place for his gift of serving others and love of connecting with people, in bartending. For the next 22 years he worked at the Radisson Crowne Plaza Hotel in Cromwell. Retiring in September 2012 for all of two weeks, Gene got a call from the Wyndham Hotel in Southbury where he began work on- call right up to the Covid 19 virus pandemic. His passions included volunteering with the Sacred Heart Parish Berlin Fair booth and weekly food pantry as well as Mercy Center at Madison. Gene was an AVID New York Yankee fan and also enjoyed sharing trips to Foxwoods with friends. Gene leaves his sister Eugenie Guterch RSM of East Haven and his adopted sisters Maryann Malasics and Ginger Pannozza as well as his Sisters of Mercy friends and the many wonderful friends he worked and celebrated with along the way in his life. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and compassion provided by the doctors, nurses, home health aides, and caregivers from Smilow at St. Francis Hospital, Yale Smilow Phase One, Hartford Healthcare Hospice at Home, and From the Heart Home Care. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday October, 7 at 10:30 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. Southington CT. Face coverings and social distancing are required for all attending Mass. Committal will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 175 South End Road. No calling hours. Funeral services are under the care of Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Office of Radio and Television to support the daily television Mass of the Archdiocese of Hartford. (15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store